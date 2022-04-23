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Bar Association Leveraging Unprecedented Attack on "We the People" Stew Peters Call-to-Action
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160 views • April 23, 2022
America is chalk-full of lawyers young and old, and the establishment government is injecting CRT and indoctrination into any firms it can to cultivate an anti-America legal system.
The American Bar Association (ABA) is implementing the new wave of ideological headcases into the court systems.
No longer are our representatives protecting our rights as they comply with Big Tech and the elites.
Now, more than ever, Americans must realize the power we have in standing up. It's time to resist and begin a political revolution.
The Stew Peters Show is bringing the fight and a notice to the ABA, and wants you to join.
Go to Stew Peters.com and be on the lookout for the notice and be ready to stand: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/stew-peters-show/.
The American Bar Association (ABA) is implementing the new wave of ideological headcases into the court systems.
No longer are our representatives protecting our rights as they comply with Big Tech and the elites.
Now, more than ever, Americans must realize the power we have in standing up. It's time to resist and begin a political revolution.
The Stew Peters Show is bringing the fight and a notice to the ABA, and wants you to join.
Go to Stew Peters.com and be on the lookout for the notice and be ready to stand: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/stew-peters-show/.
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