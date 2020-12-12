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Mask to COVID Vaccination Psyop
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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140 views • December 12, 2020
I just produced this current events video for Call To Decision's - "Current Events in Biblical Prophesy" 12/12/20 live-stream. It is exceptionally hard hitting and timely. With the Supreme Court favoring the deep state, ways to resist are doubly important. Therefore, I am posting it as stand-alone on Brighteon. If you would like watch, the entire Call To Decision program will live-stream beginning at 10:30 AM Eastern. The second session will include Call To Decision member, Benjamin, telling his story of living under communism in Czechoslovakia.
Show & CTDM information follows:
Call To Decision – Current Events and Bible Prophesy Study
Livestream (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.)
All times Eastern
10:30 – 11:15 Prayer and Praise
11:15 – 11:30 Break
11:30 - 12:30 First Teaching Session (Usually Current Events)
~12:30 – 1:00 Break
~1:00 - 2:00 Second Session
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Order and Info Phone# 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
www.hudok.info Rule of Law Battle in W.Va.
Keywords
maskvaccinationvaccinationspastormasksphilctdmhudokbutchcovid-19covidphil-hudokphillip-hudokpastor-butchcall-to-decision
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy