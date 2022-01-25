Latest VAX Data and Risks: Amazing Testimony w/ Sen. Ron Johnson and Panel

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(Jan 24, 2022) Attorney Thomas Renz, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Robert Malone, and other experts discuss the latest data and risks, often times very emotionally. According to U.S. Department of Defense data there has been a 300% increase in miscarriages, a 300% increase in cancer, and a mind-blowing 1,000% increase in neurological disease in the U.S. military after the DOD mandated the experimental mRNA clot shot!
Full Video: https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html