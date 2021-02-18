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Our Flat Earth - Нашата Плоска Земя - СТАМАТ
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55 views • February 18, 2021
Jan 12, 2018
Our Earth is a flat disc whose oceans are enclosed by the icy walls of Antarctica.
The Flat Earth is covered and protected by an impenetrable dome-shaped energy screen, called The FIRMAMENT, under which the trajectories of the Heavenly Lights are located. The Sun is a local reflection of an unimaginably more powerful Transcendental LIGHT, residing from the outside of the Heavenly Firmament.
The Moon exhibits an ethereal, transparent nature, and the stars and planets are non-material Electromagnetic, Aetherial-vibrational resonant manifestations of the harmonic oscillations, created by the Transcendental cyclic emanations of The
CREATOR-CREATION!
https://stamat.org/
Нашата Земя представлява плосък диск, чийто океани са обградени от Ледената стена на Антарктида. Плоската Земя е покрита и защитена от куполоподобен непробиваем енергиен екран, наречен Небесната Твърд, под който се намират траекториите на Небесните Светила. Слънцето се явява локално отражение на едно невъобразимо по-мощно Трансцендентно Светило, пребиваващо отвъд Небесната Твърд. Луната има ефирно полу-прозрачно естество, а звездите и планетите са невеществени електро-магнитни манифестации на етерно-вибрационните резонансни или хармонични трептения, създавани от Трансценденталните циклични еманации на Творецът-Творение!
Our Earth is a flat disc whose oceans are enclosed by the icy walls of Antarctica.
The Flat Earth is covered and protected by an impenetrable dome-shaped energy screen, called The FIRMAMENT, under which the trajectories of the Heavenly Lights are located. The Sun is a local reflection of an unimaginably more powerful Transcendental LIGHT, residing from the outside of the Heavenly Firmament.
The Moon exhibits an ethereal, transparent nature, and the stars and planets are non-material Electromagnetic, Aetherial-vibrational resonant manifestations of the harmonic oscillations, created by the Transcendental cyclic emanations of The
CREATOR-CREATION!
https://stamat.org/
Нашата Земя представлява плосък диск, чийто океани са обградени от Ледената стена на Антарктида. Плоската Земя е покрита и защитена от куполоподобен непробиваем енергиен екран, наречен Небесната Твърд, под който се намират траекториите на Небесните Светила. Слънцето се явява локално отражение на едно невъобразимо по-мощно Трансцендентно Светило, пребиваващо отвъд Небесната Твърд. Луната има ефирно полу-прозрачно естество, а звездите и планетите са невеществени електро-магнитни манифестации на етерно-вибрационните резонансни или хармонични трептения, създавани от Трансценденталните циклични еманации на Творецът-Творение!
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