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Energy Harvesting Vampires
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43 views • August 11, 2021
So... Imagine whats really being exposed here.. Lactic acid.. something you make alot of when eating fermented foods, produces electricity in the body.. Enzymes are electric... The dead cooked food we eat has none... Feeling tired after a pizza or a sandwich?
Graphene,graphite are carbon atomes.. we are carbon based.. Injections making us switch from 1 type of carbon to anotgher... dont you think that might make a difference in our NATURAL cell structure? Then add the calcium phosphates that are attaching to all of our soft tissue,fascia,heart muscles ,..which is a super conductor... Is anyone getting a feeling of... ANYTHING??!!
Graphene,graphite are carbon atomes.. we are carbon based.. Injections making us switch from 1 type of carbon to anotgher... dont you think that might make a difference in our NATURAL cell structure? Then add the calcium phosphates that are attaching to all of our soft tissue,fascia,heart muscles ,..which is a super conductor... Is anyone getting a feeling of... ANYTHING??!!
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