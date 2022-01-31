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Le géant aux pieds d'argile - Radio-Québec
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20 views • January 31, 2022
30 janvier 2022 : https://rumble.com/vto05f-le-gant-aux-pieds-dargile.html
Rumble RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://radioquebec.tv/sociofinancement/
1- Les peuples retirent graduellement leur consentement à la tyrannie sanitaire au grand damn des médias.
2- Il n'y aura pas de guerre en Ukraine: Le système international verrouillé par Trump.
Rumble RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://radioquebec.tv/sociofinancement/
1- Les peuples retirent graduellement leur consentement à la tyrannie sanitaire au grand damn des médias.
2- Il n'y aura pas de guerre en Ukraine: Le système international verrouillé par Trump.
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