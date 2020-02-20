© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9/11 Missing Wing CGI Debunked
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
554 views • February 20, 2020
This video attempts to set the record strait on the unfounded allegation involving a suspected glitch in CGI manipulation that caused the Boeing 767 aircraft wing to disappear behind a building that was OBVIOUSLY (to the observer) farther away than the south tower, itself.
I used Google earth to identify the building to verify that it (The Downtown Club) was much closer to the camera than the South Tower thus confirming there was no CGI glitch of the wing. Failure to identify the building caused the observer to interpret the effect of a telescopic camera lens that causes distant objects to appear disproportionately large.
The real proof of CGI actually exists as the fragile aluminum aircraft is seen to cut through steel and poured concrete flooring as a demonstration of magical cartoon physics.
I used Google earth to identify the building to verify that it (The Downtown Club) was much closer to the camera than the South Tower thus confirming there was no CGI glitch of the wing. Failure to identify the building caused the observer to interpret the effect of a telescopic camera lens that causes distant objects to appear disproportionately large.
The real proof of CGI actually exists as the fragile aluminum aircraft is seen to cut through steel and poured concrete flooring as a demonstration of magical cartoon physics.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.