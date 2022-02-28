© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feb 27th The People's Convoy Rolls Through Oklahoma to DC Protesting COVD Mandates
Follow
2
Share
Report
81 views • February 28, 2022
Feb 27th The People's Convoy Rolls Through Oklahoma to DC Protesting COVD Mandates
News On 6/KOTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WwQLFpI5Ow
https://www.newson6.com/story/621c2547edb5f507607a2d74/peoples-convoy-protesting-covid19-mandates-passes-through-oklahoma
'People's Convoy' Protesting COVID-19 Mandates Passes Through Oklahoma
https://www.facebook.com/NewsOn6/videos/994263818110151
WATCH LIVE: Osage SkyNews 6 is following "The People's Convoy" as it makes its way across Oklahoma and into Green Country.
News On 6/KOTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WwQLFpI5Ow
https://www.newson6.com/story/621c2547edb5f507607a2d74/peoples-convoy-protesting-covid19-mandates-passes-through-oklahoma
'People's Convoy' Protesting COVID-19 Mandates Passes Through Oklahoma
https://www.facebook.com/NewsOn6/videos/994263818110151
WATCH LIVE: Osage SkyNews 6 is following "The People's Convoy" as it makes its way across Oklahoma and into Green Country.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.