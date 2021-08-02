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The 2020 Worldwide Corona Crisis - Maya Nogradi and Prof. Michel Chossudovsky
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940 views • August 02, 2021
The 2020 Worldwide Corona Crisis - Maya Nogradi of PANGEA TV interviews Prof. Michel Chossudovsky.
Source:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis/5737664
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https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis/5737664
Follow Global Research:
https://www.globalresearch.ca
https://vimeo.com/globalresearch
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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