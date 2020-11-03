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FULL SHOW: Democrats And Mainstream Media Announce They Won’t Accept A Trump Victory On Election Night
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17 views • November 03, 2020
The final War Room before election day and we cover the latest breaking news that could be impacting the election as well as a final prediction of what will happen tomorrow in the electoral college. Guests today include Veterans for Trump, Jude McCullough and Vlad Lemets, airing their viral Vets For Trump ad and talking about how great President Trump has been for the military. Lee Ann McAdoo in studio to talk about the support for Trump in Florida and the cognitive dissonance of the left. The Democrats and Mainstream News have shown America their plan for election night with the fake news and the attempted steal, but will it have any impact? Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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