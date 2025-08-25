Toxic Light - The Dark Side of Energy Saving Light Bulbs by Alexandra Pell

::::Yes compact fluorescent light bulbs ( CFL's ) are bad for our health, so are Light Emitting Diode ( LED ) light bulbs.

When you use CFL's they give off harmful frequencies that make some people ill while burning others and if one breaks in your home you have a highly toxic mess to clean uLED bulbs are not safe too they mess up our natural circadian rhythm (sleep patterns). Without good sleep you can not have good health.

If you can use the old style incandescent light bulbs or halogen as they are actually a good light source that helps us stay healthy.

Incandescent light is beneficial to us.