BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

*fastest explanation so far* You gotta admit to em they are wireless and stop lying
Agapes Light
Agapes Light
216 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
331 views • August 11, 2022

*fastest explanation so far* You gotta admit to em they are wireless and stop lying

Mirrored content.

People need to learn about the wireless body part our whole world is running on and then wrap themselves around their desire to survive. I am a lighthouse for those of us from the black projects who are female, have children and families we love and are surrounded by a few good men. We need focus on triage for all this electromagnetic damage and ideations that can be properly put into a small packat of information and dropped in the mail, for example. Right now the dialogue behind the scenes is about health and keeping people alive. The people who continue to call me crazy rather than vette my sources will die. It’s that simple. The lie really is too big to fail … you cannot outlast me when it is taser vs. tylenol. I will hit the bone or your liver will fail from you swallowing tylenol and throughout the pain will not stop. If you want real SOLUTIONS you must be willing to vette real sources and documentation and stop theosphizing and studying philosophy. Stop wasting yourself in endless stories of tv shows that have no bearing on your life. There is no global warming .. there are rogue databases. Jesus Christ of Nazareth is the life, the truth and the way. He saved me when I was four and without Him, I would be dead. Please consider Him in your heart today, Amen.

*Off topic sorry but does anybody know why downloading on Odysee is currently disabled? Click the sandwich menu on the right & select download... gone for the past 3-5 days... WTF?

URL
Keywords
spiritualitynatural lawbiofieldright action
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy