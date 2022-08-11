*fastest explanation so far* You gotta admit to em they are wireless and stop lying

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People need to learn about the wireless body part our whole world is running on and then wrap themselves around their desire to survive. I am a lighthouse for those of us from the black projects who are female, have children and families we love and are surrounded by a few good men. We need focus on triage for all this electromagnetic damage and ideations that can be properly put into a small packat of information and dropped in the mail, for example. Right now the dialogue behind the scenes is about health and keeping people alive. The people who continue to call me crazy rather than vette my sources will die. It’s that simple. The lie really is too big to fail … you cannot outlast me when it is taser vs. tylenol. I will hit the bone or your liver will fail from you swallowing tylenol and throughout the pain will not stop. If you want real SOLUTIONS you must be willing to vette real sources and documentation and stop theosphizing and studying philosophy. Stop wasting yourself in endless stories of tv shows that have no bearing on your life. There is no global warming .. there are rogue databases. Jesus Christ of Nazareth is the life, the truth and the way. He saved me when I was four and without Him, I would be dead. Please consider Him in your heart today, Amen.

*Off topic sorry but does anybody know why downloading on Odysee is currently disabled? Click the sandwich menu on the right & select download... gone for the past 3-5 days... WTF?



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