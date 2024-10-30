BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
STAND - Prayer Warriors
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
32 views • 6 months ago

This inspiring track serves as a clarion call for prayer warriors to stand firm and claim their place on the front lines of the spiritual battle. STAND -PRAYER WARRIORS is a powerful song of spiritual resilience and divine empowerment calling believers to rise as fierce defenders of faith in the face of spiritual warfare. The song emphasizes the strength found in prayer and unity, rallying listeners to confront the unseen forces of evil. Its message of unwavering faith, anchored in the promise of victory through the Messiah, inspires courage and steadfastness. Written and composed by miYah and her husband, Stephen. Lyrics: STAND (Prayer Warriors) Prayed-up and prepared for battle We are hell’s worst nightmare Bringing down enemy strongholds With the power of prayer Stand up prayer warriors, you are on the front lines Stand up faith fighters, army of the end times Stand up and never back down Stand up and stand your ground We fight not against flesh and blood But against evil in the spiritual realm The gates of hell shall not prevail With Messiah at the helm Stand up prayer warriors, you are on the front lines Stand up faith fighters, army of the end times Stand up and never back down Stand up and stand your ground In covenant with the Most High, fighting by faith and not by sight We know the battle has already been won Because He gave…His only…Begotten…Son Alert and on guard against every attack We stand firm in faith against the enemy Sar Shalom- Prince of Peace is our Commander- and- Chief Leading us to victory Stand up prayer warriors, you are on the front lines Stand up faith fighters, army of the end times Stand up and never back down Stand up and stand your ground [email protected]

Keywords
messiahprayerwarriorprayerwarriorssarshalom
