Riccardo Bosi: The White Hats' Priorities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Do Corporations Manage Crises?
* Brand Protection
* Continuity Of Operations
* Legal Obligations
The full episode is linked below.
40K Foot View With JMC | AustraliaOne Party (23 January 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6clw9g-inauguration-anomalies-mnra-and-what-lies-ahead-riccardo-bosi-40k-footview-.html
https://rumble.com/v6cw79p-australiaone-party-inauguration-anomalies-23-january-2025.html