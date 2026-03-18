Kabbalah’s Beliefs About Godhood and Greek Philosophical Influence - Dr. Brian Crawford

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It’s time to reinvigorate the discourse between Jews and Christians about the incarnation of Christ and the authority of the Scriptures! Dr. Brian Crawford of Chosen People Ministries shares about the deeply-rooted mystical beliefs of Jewish Kabbalah. He reminds Christians of the importance in reaching Jews who deny the deity of Christ and lean into these ancient mystical philosophies that erroneously elevate humanity to false godhood. What are some of the biggest criticisms that Jews have about Christians? How can Christians respond with grace and wisdom? How do Kabbalists read the Hebrew Scriptures, compared with how Christians read them? Kabbalists are constantly searching for “secret” meaning in the text, while Christians understand that the Scriptures are accessible, objective, and the source of easily understood truth.
TAKEAWAYS
Jews argue that Christians don’t follow the tenets of the ancient Torah, yet most Jews do not keep the Torah themselves
Kabbalah focuses heavily on finding the ‘secret’ or ‘hidden’ knowledge in the Hebrew Bible
Mystical rabbis have imparted Greek beliefs and philosophies into Kabbalah - it is not consistent with true Judaism
As Christians, we receive the Holy Spirit, but we DO NOT become God, as Kabbalists believe
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