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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- Leader of the DPR Denis Pushilin signed a decree declaring July 27th as the Day of Remembrance of Children Victims of the War in Donbass. In May 2015, a memorial "Alley of Angels" was opened in Donetsk in memory of the children who died during the war.
- Our archive video regarding the maiming and killing of children.
- Nikolaev: up to 200 Ukraine soldiers and more than 20 armored vehicles and specialized vehicles were destroyed.
- Lyubimovka: July 24th more than 100 rockets for US-made HIMARS were destroyed. Up to 120 guards have been eliminated, along with foreign mercenaries and technicians.
- 10 rockets of multiple-launch rocket systems Olha and HIMARS have been intercepted in the Kherson Region.
- Summary in Russian.
Note: WE NEVER ASK FOR MONEY!