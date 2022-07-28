Ukraine Update July 28, 2022

SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- Leader of the DPR Denis Pushilin signed a decree declaring July 27th as the Day of Remembrance of Children Victims of the War in Donbass. In May 2015, a memorial "Alley of Angels" was opened in Donetsk in memory of the children who died during the war.

- Our archive video regarding the maiming and killing of children.

- Nikolaev: up to 200 Ukraine soldiers and more than 20 armored vehicles and specialized vehicles were destroyed.

- Lyubimovka: July 24th more than 100 rockets for US-made HIMARS were destroyed. Up to 120 guards have been eliminated, along with foreign mercenaries and technicians.

- 10 rockets of multiple-launch rocket systems Olha and HIMARS have been intercepted in the Kherson Region.

- Summary in Russian.





Note: WE NEVER ASK FOR MONEY!