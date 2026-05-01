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BREAKS RUMOR! Menaka remains under the control of Malian government
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The African Corps of the Russian Armed Forces officially stated on April 29, that the town of Menaka remains under the control of the Malian government, refuting disinformation from JNIM rebel militants. The group, considered “terrorists” claimed on April 28 that Menaka was under their control, while Malian and Russian forces had retreated without a fight, taking refuge at a former UN base east of the town. The African Corps published footage of operations on April 29, 2026, showing the troops conducting patrols as proof; photos and videos were provided showing peaceful life on the streets of the Menaka zone, in eastern Mali. “Western media continues to run a massive information and propaganda campaign against the African Corps, actively spreading statements from terrorist groups. We are no longer surprised to see how a new round of disinformation campaigns has been launched, aimed at undermining morale and confidence in their own strength as well as the victories of Malian and Russian soldiers,” reads a statement of the African Corps. As can be seen, normal and peaceful life continues on the streets of Menaka.

It is worth noting that during routine patrols in the town on April 28, military personnel from the African Corps, together with the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa), continued to carry out their duties, eliminating any rebel militants they encountered. They conducted a search for the militants, who had previously rashly claimed to be present in the city, but found none, and recorded some footage. New developments outside Menaka’s perimeter: images shared by the African Corps’ official channel show combat and recaptured positions. A Western-funded rebel militant group was successfully pushed back from Menaka amid fierce fighting. In the video, militants are seen fleeing on motorcycles while a hail of gunfire rains down on them from AES Force helicopter. Residents are seen laughing joyfully as the militants flee in all directions. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Tuesday that its African Corps units thwarted a coup attempt in Mali on April 25, 2026, by attackers from various groups seeking to destabilize the government.

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