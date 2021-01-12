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Michio Kaku : 5G -All human activity will eventually be digitized - Όλη η ανθρώπινη δραστηριότητα τελικά θα ψηφιοποιηθεί.
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82 views • January 12, 2021
Michio Kaku is an American theoretical physicist, futurist, and popularizer of science (science communicator). He is a professor of theoretical physics in the City College of New York and CUNY Graduate Center.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michio_Kaku
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michio_Kaku
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