J6 Committee Buried Evidence
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

‘Fabricated!’ Trump Takes Victory Lap After Secret Service Driver Disputes Dems' J6 Narrative

Dems’ J6 Panel Withheld Crucial Evidence, Including Denial From DJT Driver: New Report


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3455: Drafting The Fiction Of J6 Committee (12 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4itjql-episode-3455-drafting-the-fiction-of-j6-committee.html

