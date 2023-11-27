Create New Account
The Black Sea storm caused the strongest tide in Genichesk (Kherson region) in 60 years - some places, the Water Receded more than 100 meters
The Black Sea storm caused the strongest tide in Genichesk (Kherson region) in 60 years.

In some places, the water receded more than 100 meters.

Over 50 trains have been delayed one the Black Sea coast of Russia due to the consequences of the storm.

The weather is expected to last for the next few days.

