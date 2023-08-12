Challenge to Mike Adams: Where is your scientific evidence?

Mike Adams recently stated: "Climate crisis is all made up. It is delusional." Most people who oppose the globalist’s New World Order, like Mike Adams, Alex Jones, and Del Bigtree, do not have a practical, economically viable, alternative plan and strategy for the world’s long term sustainable development. Hear more about this here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hOKrd1pfpRXe/

Relevant Scientific facts: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2WQM4ahHB7My/

Human impact on weather https://www.carbonbrief.org/mapped-how-climate-change-affects-extreme-weather-around-the-world/











