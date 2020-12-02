GENERAL MCINERNEY "THIS IS NOT FRAUD; IT'S CYBER WARFARE AND TREASON. WE MUST ACT ACCORDINGLY"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
General McInerney joins me to discuss the election steal by Biden and others in the Congress and Senate. We discuss the Cyber war they started and are waging against the American people and the republic. He shares what he beliefs must happen immediately for President Trump to regain control of the nation and to not let it fall to foreign and domestic enemies of the people. You can see more of General McInerney at https://ccnationalsecurity.org/
See this show and exclusive interviews on Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and more – Sign up at SarahWestall.TV
Consider supporting this channel by joining Patreon at Patreon.com/SarahWestall – See interview exclusives, receive discount coupons, and more!
Sign up for my newsletter, Twitter, Facebook, Odysee, Bitchute and other platforms @ SarahWestall.com/Subscribe