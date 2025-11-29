Potato Patch & Container Shuffle: Rainy Day Desert Moves!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Occupy the Land, we seize a rare cloudy, cool day (and a surprise sprinkle of rain) to push two big projects forward. Ernie digs a rodent-proof potato patch in a natural low spot that catches runoff, lining it with hardware cloth against burrowing critters and hungry bunnies whose tracks are suddenly everywhere. Meanwhile, we haul and spread gravel to firm up the “moon dust” so a professional can safely move our huge storage trailer, clearing the way to place a second shipping container and create a 30-ft covered workspace between them. With rain in the air and bunny pressure rising, we’re racing to expand both food production and workshop space on our greening Arizona desert homestead!