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Discovered! ChiCom Mobile Extraction Units!
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832 views • November 29, 2020
Discovered! ChiCom Mobile Extraction Units! Doctor with stellar credentials reveals the whole COVID excuse is a gargantuan HOAX and therefore the ChiCOm extraction units are not for COVID reasons but for a ChiChom takeover! Communist pre-positioned extraction units to extract Canada's laborers, farmers, ranchers, oil workers, families, children. Weaponized medicine profiteering in the COVID Hoax Plandemic! Get the word out! The Communist People's Republic of China imperialist-expansionist aggression now pre-positioned!
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