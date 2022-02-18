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How Do We Discern a False Prophet? // Ask Robert
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20 views • February 18, 2022
This week Robert answers a viewer's question about how to discern a false prophet. Considering all the finger pointing and name calling that has gone on in the prophetic since the 2020 election, this is a very timely topic!
Have a question you would like to ask Robert? Email: [email protected]
Have a question you would like to ask Robert? Email: [email protected]
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