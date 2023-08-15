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Nick Fuentes satirizes Alex Jones’ open embrace of “conservative” transsexual Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite):
“We don’t need a woke tranny— who is facial feminization surgery and boobs and long hair and lipstick and makeup… We need all that, BUT conservative.”
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