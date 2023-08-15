Create New Account
Nick Fuentes satirizes Alex Jones’ open embrace of “conservative” transsexual Blaire White
Liberum Arbitrium
Published 16 hours ago

Nick Fuentes satirizes Alex Jones’ open embrace of “conservative” transsexual Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite): “We don’t need a woke tranny— who is facial feminization surgery and boobs and long hair and lipstick and makeup… We need all that, BUT conservative.”

