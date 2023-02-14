THE MINISTRY OBJECTIVES OF JESUS LUKE 4:14-44

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 4:14-44. The synagogue was the place where the Jews met to worship God. The Sabbath was the seventh day of the Jewish week. It was a day of rest that lasted from sunset on Friday to sunset on Saturday. In part of the service, someone read the Hebrew Scriptures. The officials might ask a visitor to read and then explain the words. The verses that he chose to read describe the work of the Messiah. They are from Isaiah 61:1-2.

