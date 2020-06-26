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F*ck You Microsoft! Thank You Everyone Else!
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107 views • June 26, 2020
This is just a brief video of appreciation for all of the people who tuned into my interview with Mike Adams on Brighteon Conversations. Plus an f*ck you to Microsoft for some way making it impossible to record face to face videos, which is how I wanted to record this video originally. There is more to come as now I plan to put a mass amount of effort into this channel and bring you some informative content.
Here is the link for my interview with the Health Ranger, Mike Adams on Brighteon Conversations:
https://www.brighteon.com/86ad92d3-adfa-4d57-b459-990d35487293
If you would like to contact me for any of the documents (Vaccine Safety Clause, MillennialMikey Map, Duality of Gadreel Graphic) or just to say hello and have a conversation, e-mail me at [email protected]. I reply to every e-mail.
Subscribe to me:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
Here is the link for my interview with the Health Ranger, Mike Adams on Brighteon Conversations:
https://www.brighteon.com/86ad92d3-adfa-4d57-b459-990d35487293
If you would like to contact me for any of the documents (Vaccine Safety Clause, MillennialMikey Map, Duality of Gadreel Graphic) or just to say hello and have a conversation, e-mail me at [email protected]. I reply to every e-mail.
Subscribe to me:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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