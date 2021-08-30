© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BELL’S PALSY DIAGNOSIS AFTER VACCINE
Follow
9
Share
Report
732 views • August 30, 2021
BELL’S PALSY DIAGNOSIS AFTER VACCINE
Post #Covid19 vaccination, NSW Customer Service Minister, Victor Dominello, received a diagnosis of Bell's palsy after worried viewers of a press conference noticed his drooping face and urged him to seek medical attention. He denies his diagnosis has anything to do with the vaccine, even though Bell’s Palsy is a listed side effect, with over 3,000 reports on the VAERS database.
#VictorDominello #BellsPalsy #VaccineInjury #VAERS #VSafeDatabase #VaccineSideEffects #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW230
POSTED: August 30, 2021
Post #Covid19 vaccination, NSW Customer Service Minister, Victor Dominello, received a diagnosis of Bell's palsy after worried viewers of a press conference noticed his drooping face and urged him to seek medical attention. He denies his diagnosis has anything to do with the vaccine, even though Bell’s Palsy is a listed side effect, with over 3,000 reports on the VAERS database.
#VictorDominello #BellsPalsy #VaccineInjury #VAERS #VSafeDatabase #VaccineSideEffects #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW230
POSTED: August 30, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.