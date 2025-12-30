Smartphones: How Hazardous are they Really? - Speech by Dr. Martin Pall - Short Version

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Martin Pall is Professor Emeritus from Washington State University and has researched in depth how the omnipresent electro-smog effects biological systems. He explains the dangers he found as well as the proof that the regulators threshold values are far from safe. Our Kla.TV Team had the unique chance to visit him and record a lecture about his knowledge in this field. Will his warning call reach enough open ears on time? Everybody can help this cause by sharing these facts in every day life.