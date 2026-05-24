No Statute of Limitations for Covid Crimes: Treason, Murder, and Child Abuse

Why some Covid policy decisions may face no time limit for accountability. This analysis explores the legal principle of imprescriptible crimes and how serious offenses like treason, murder, and child abuse carry no statute of limitations. Discover the reasoning behind perpetual accountability and its potential application to large-scale public policy matters.

The discussion examines how malum in se offenses—wrongs in themselves—transcend ordinary time barriers in the justice system. It reviews established legal traditions, court precedents, and the philosophical foundations that prevent powerful actors from outrunning justice through delay. Viewers gain clear insight into how severity, openness, and institutional scope influence the application of statutes of limitations in unprecedented cases.

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