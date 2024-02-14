Farsam from Holospace joins Mike Adams with brilliant discussion of AI, transhumanism, technocracy and the human condition

- Technology, AI, and societal change with a guest expert. (0:00)

- AI, surveillance, and the future of technology. (1:00)

- The potential of augmented reality and the challenges of controlling knowledge. (8:56)

- Decentralized AI and open-source models. (13:11)

- AI, privacy, and decentralization. (17:17)

- AI's impact on society, cognition, and free speech. (28:35)

- Truth, relativism, and the impact of AR on society. (43:50)

- Tech's impact on children's development and mental health. (49:25)

- AI, billionaires, and economic systems. (53:34)

- Money, freedom, and the importance of real money. (58:50)

- Decentralized tech and internet freedom. (1:03:50)

- AI, consciousness, and Christian concerns. (1:08:24)

- The impact of technology on society and individual freedom. (1:17:17)

- AI, MLMs, and health products. (1:21:48)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/