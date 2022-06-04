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The Remains of the Hermitage of All Saints of the Svyatogorsk Lavra Church in the DPR. The Once Largest Wooden Church in Ukraine - Burned by Ukraine Militants. 060422
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220 views • June 04, 2022
This was the largest wooden church in Ukraine is burning - the wooden All Saints Skete of the Svyatogorsk Lavra of the Moscow Patriarchate, opened in the 16th century was attacked by Ukrainian militants
The Armed forces of Ukraine set fire to the wooden hermitage of All Saints of the Svyatogorsk Lavra in the DPR.
He was specially fired with incendiary ammunition from a large-caliber machine gun, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported.
"The Russian military does not conduct military operations in this area and does not fire at the Svyatogorsk Nature Reserve," the defense ministry noted.
The Armed forces of Ukraine set fire to the wooden hermitage of All Saints of the Svyatogorsk Lavra in the DPR.
He was specially fired with incendiary ammunition from a large-caliber machine gun, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported.
"The Russian military does not conduct military operations in this area and does not fire at the Svyatogorsk Nature Reserve," the defense ministry noted.
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