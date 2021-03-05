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Miel Noir : Reclaim Your Story [acoustic version] (feat. Nicholas Tesluk of 'Changes')
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30 views • March 05, 2021
https://www.facebook.com/mielnoirscapes https://mielnoir.bandcamp.com
Music & lyrics by Marcel P.
Arranged for acoustic guitar by Nicholas Tesluk (Changes, Phase II)
Vocals: Marcel P. & Nicholas Tesluk
Rhythm & solo guitar: Nicholas Tesluk
Bass: Marcel P.
Bongos: Bobby Swit
Mixed and produced at Dungeon Studio, Rhenania by Marcel P.
This track is the third collaboration with our dear friend and honored guest-musician Nicholas Tesluk (known for his influential bands “Changes” and “Phase II”).
Since Nicholas Tesluk founded “Changes” with his cousin Robert N. Taylor in 1996 it’s easy to call these tracks with Miel Noir (founded in 2007) “collaborations across two generations”.
With the recording of “Reclaim your story” however we expanded our range: Our second honored guest-musician Bobby Swit is 90 years of age so this is arguably a “collaboration across three generations”.
The original version of this song was released on the Miel Noir CD “The Phoenix-Swarm”. Said original version (style: melodic Electro Rock, featuring electronic music icon Tommi Stumpff on guitars) can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-jOiQAuX2Q
Music & lyrics by Marcel P.
Arranged for acoustic guitar by Nicholas Tesluk (Changes, Phase II)
Vocals: Marcel P. & Nicholas Tesluk
Rhythm & solo guitar: Nicholas Tesluk
Bass: Marcel P.
Bongos: Bobby Swit
Mixed and produced at Dungeon Studio, Rhenania by Marcel P.
This track is the third collaboration with our dear friend and honored guest-musician Nicholas Tesluk (known for his influential bands “Changes” and “Phase II”).
Since Nicholas Tesluk founded “Changes” with his cousin Robert N. Taylor in 1996 it’s easy to call these tracks with Miel Noir (founded in 2007) “collaborations across two generations”.
With the recording of “Reclaim your story” however we expanded our range: Our second honored guest-musician Bobby Swit is 90 years of age so this is arguably a “collaboration across three generations”.
The original version of this song was released on the Miel Noir CD “The Phoenix-Swarm”. Said original version (style: melodic Electro Rock, featuring electronic music icon Tommi Stumpff on guitars) can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-jOiQAuX2Q
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