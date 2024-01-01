Another SJW donates her body to science!

Fell for Ukraine propaganda - check
Loves everyone - check
Fell for WW2 propaganda - check
Fell for fake pandemic - check
Hubby provides shoddy death excuses with no evidence - check
GoFundMe setup for kid - check!
It looks like she questioned the government, but she was focused on all the wrong atrocities. And a few were totally made up!
Sources
https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/local/2023/12/29/hazel-project-nonprofit-founder-rachel-tanzola-sullivan-obituary/72035226007/
The Hazel Project
https://m.facebook.com/profile.php/?id=100067440795924
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
