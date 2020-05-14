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Why Social Distancing Is PSEUDOSCIENCE! - Another Ridiculous LIE (MIRRORED)
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167 views • May 14, 2020
Why Social Distancing Is PSEUDOSCIENCE! - Another Ridiculous LIE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nM0xgR00fDsa/
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the idea of social distancing which has been all the rage over the past couple of months because.... well... the news said so and people are repeating it.
As restaurants like McDonalds are putting markers on their floors that are 6 feet apart so people can gorge down a bunch of incredibly unhealthy food that hurts their immune systems, the science behind social distancing is simply not settled. Not even close.
Looking at stats based on shutdowns versus countries that are not completely shut down as well as considering climate and how an illness spreads, we destroy the absurdity being shoved down our throats by an all knowing, all powerful group of... umm... bureaucrats.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2020
"Find the truth, be the change!"
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nM0xgR00fDsa/
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-med
Josh Sigurdson reports on the idea of social distancing which has been all the rage over the past couple of months because.... well... the news said so and people are repeating it.
As restaurants like McDonalds are putting markers on their floors that are 6 feet apart so people can gorge down a bunch of incredibly unhealthy food that hurts their immune systems, the science behind social distancing is simply not settled. Not even close.
Looking at stats based on shutdowns versus countries that are not completely shut down as well as considering climate and how an illness spreads, we destroy the absurdity being shoved down our throats by an all knowing, all powerful group of... umm... bureaucrats.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On Flote, the new social media:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
GET YOUR TICKETS To AnarchoVegas 2020 and use promo code WAM to save 10%!
http://anarchovegas.com/
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
BUY JOHN SNEISEN'S LATEST BOOK HERE:
Paperback
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1988497051/ref=zg_bs_tab_pd_bsnr_2?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=ZBK6VTXQRA2F77RYZ602
Kindle
https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B073V5R72H/ref=sr_1_1?s=digital-text&ie=UTF8&qid=1500130568&sr=1-1
DONATE HERE:
https://www.gofundme.com/w3e2es
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2020
"Find the truth, be the change!"
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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