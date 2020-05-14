Why Social Distancing Is PSEUDOSCIENCE! - Another Ridiculous LIE (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:Josh Sigurdson reports on the idea of social distancing which has been all the rage over the past couple of months because.... well... the news said so and people are repeating it.As restaurants like McDonalds are putting markers on their floors that are 6 feet apart so people can gorge down a bunch of incredibly unhealthy food that hurts their immune systems, the science behind social distancing is simply not settled. Not even close.Looking at stats based on shutdowns versus countries that are not completely shut down as well as considering climate and how an illness spreads, we destroy the absurdity being shoved down our throats by an all knowing, all powerful group of... umm... bureaucrats.Stay tuned for more from WAM!JOIN US On Flote, the new social media:FIND OUR CoinTree page here:GET YOUR TICKETS To AnarchoVegas 2020 and use promo code WAM to save 10%!JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:We will soon be doing subscriber only content!Video edited by Josh SigurdsonFeaturing:Josh SigurdsonGraphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh SigurdsonVisit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.comLIKE us on Facebook here:Follow us on Twitter here:FIND US ON STEEMIT:BUY JOHN SNEISEN'S LATEST BOOK HERE:PaperbackKindleDONATE HERE:Help keep independent media alive!Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!BITCOIN ADDRESS:18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNUWorld Alternative Media2020"Find the truth, be the change!"LESSCategory News & PoliticsSensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over