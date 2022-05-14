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Einstein has a VITAL lesson for America as Iran PREPS nukes
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271 views • May 14, 2022
Glenn Beck.
America’s concern about nuclear weapons should go far beyond Russia and Vladimir Putin. Because a new report from the Washington Examiner details how IRAN now may be ramping up development of their own nukes as well, with plans to use them against U.S. electrical grids (see the full report linked below). So, why then are our leftist politicians in D.C. turning a blind eye to the Ayatollah and Iran? And how has America already forgotten the VITAL lesson Albert Einstein taught the world about nukes just decades ago?
Iran report from the Washington Examiner:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/washington-secrets/iran-readies-for-grid-blackout-war-with-us
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nU0nF1MxX34
America’s concern about nuclear weapons should go far beyond Russia and Vladimir Putin. Because a new report from the Washington Examiner details how IRAN now may be ramping up development of their own nukes as well, with plans to use them against U.S. electrical grids (see the full report linked below). So, why then are our leftist politicians in D.C. turning a blind eye to the Ayatollah and Iran? And how has America already forgotten the VITAL lesson Albert Einstein taught the world about nukes just decades ago?
Iran report from the Washington Examiner:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/washington-secrets/iran-readies-for-grid-blackout-war-with-us
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nU0nF1MxX34
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