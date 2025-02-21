© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump administration set to ban COVID vaccines, as Dr. Birx makes shocking admissions about the vaxx
2
200 views • 2 months ago
Trump administration set to ban COVID vaccines | Birx admits vaxx did not prevent infection, should not have been given to young people | Trump says Zelensky is a dictator after rejection of rare earth mineral deal | US and Russia normalize relation, are negotiating to end war | Mass deportations? So far Trump's deportation numbers are lower than Obama and Biden | Trump and Musk consider a "DOGE dividend" | DOGE discovers $4.7 trillion in untraceable payments | more plane crashes paving way for 6G radiation that will make population infertile | Trump orders federal agencies to suspend assistance to illegals | Israel demands next aid package to span 25 years
