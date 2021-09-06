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Insights - Welcome to the Machine
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10 views • September 06, 2021
Our general reality is contrived and manipulated by the major institutions in our life - religion, education, culture, government, commercial interests, and the intelligence community. In an eerily coordinated and comprehensive way over decades they have systematically conditioned the environment that we live in such that most people take their personal views for all significant decisions from these outside institutions. The "new world" and "new human" is about finding personal solutions from inside of us, not these outside forces.
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