INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE!

Troy, Montana, is a small rural town that goes "all-out" for their Independence Day Celebrations!
There is an antique car show, a parade with all kinds of entries. Everything from cars, logging trucks, politicians, ponies, horses, fire trucks, linemen climbing poles on a float, children, a four-wheeler doing stunts on two-wheels, and more! The Grand Finale is a cement truck spewing out candy instead of concrete!
Please enjoy our show!