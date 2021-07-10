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Discussion with Astrologer Gary Christen - Drought, Famine, and The Future of Astrology
Provocateur Astrology
Provocateur Astrology
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21 views • July 10, 2021
Astrologer and Astrolabe Software owner Gary Christen stops by the Provocateur Astrology channel to discuss a wide variety of topics including the droughts in the US and how that will affect food production. He is widely known as an Uranian Astrologer and explains how that differs from modern western astrology. We even get into crypto currency! As a widely respected Astrologer, Kepler College Instructor and someone who has been on the front line of the Business of Astrology, we asked him what he thinks about the future of astrology.
Astrologer Gary Christen’s website is www.alabe.com

Visit Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services at www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected]
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#astrology #horoscope #astrolabe
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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