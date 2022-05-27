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It is the jews that want your guns. COVID 19 is a jewish operation fraud. A con.
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99 views • May 27, 2022
The jews want your guns because they know if Americans wake up and come to realize what and who they really are and how much damage they have inflicted on America, the American citizens would rise up and kill them all.
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