© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/17/18 #SPOTLIGHT Q: MK-ULTRA Florida Massacre #FREETHECHILDREN
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
2/17/18 The Deep State is under the #SPOTLIGHT with this recent MKULTRA School Massacre in uber-corrupt Broward County, FL.
Please watch this great synopsis by Anti-School You Tube channel on some of the Douglas High School shooting connections. Anti-School also does excellent Q reporting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_d6iRcHlUU
Please view my post from 2/15 detailing more of the inside story on Broward County corrupt players:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/valentine-s-day-child-massacre-false-flag-in-pedo-infested-broward-cty-fl-multiple-shooters-deep-state-orchestrated-and-islamic
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Please subscribe to and support Sarah Westall's amazing investigative journalism!! Her interviews are unsurpassed in their breadth and depth of uncovering the Deep State Cabbal!
https://www.sarahwestall.com
Thanks for viewing my post, Freedom Lovers! We will form the critical mass that will make it impossible for the Deep State to succeed in further enslaving us. 6pm Prayer wave, especially for those terrified and murdered in this most recent assault on our country and freedoms: The people murdered and terrorized by the Deep State false-flag operation at Douglas High School. YOU ARE FREE!
2/17/18 The Deep State is under the #SPOTLIGHT with this recent MKULTRA School Massacre in uber-corrupt Broward County, FL.
Please watch this great synopsis by Anti-School You Tube channel on some of the Douglas High School shooting connections. Anti-School also does excellent Q reporting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_d6iRcHlUU
Please view my post from 2/15 detailing more of the inside story on Broward County corrupt players:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/valentine-s-day-child-massacre-false-flag-in-pedo-infested-broward-cty-fl-multiple-shooters-deep-state-orchestrated-and-islamic
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Please subscribe to and support Sarah Westall's amazing investigative journalism!! Her interviews are unsurpassed in their breadth and depth of uncovering the Deep State Cabbal!
https://www.sarahwestall.com
Thanks for viewing my post, Freedom Lovers! We will form the critical mass that will make it impossible for the Deep State to succeed in further enslaving us. 6pm Prayer wave, especially for those terrified and murdered in this most recent assault on our country and freedoms: The people murdered and terrorized by the Deep State false-flag operation at Douglas High School. YOU ARE FREE!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.