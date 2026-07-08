Protecting Future Generations, an interview with Brian Hooker

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What steps can families take to support the health and well-being of the next generation? The latest interview explores perspectives on parenting, education, nutrition, homeschooling, and lifestyle choices while discussing the challenges families face today. From creating healthy habits to encouraging hands-on learning, the conversation raises thoughtful questions about preparing children for the future. Watch the full interview to hear the complete discussion, explore the ideas presented, and form your own perspective.
#Parenting #HealthyLiving #ChildDevelopment #FamilyWellness
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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