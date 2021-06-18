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Was the FBI Behind the Capitol Hill 'Insurrection' False Flag and the Kidnapping Hoax of Governor Whitmer?
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Several alternative media news outlets have been investigating the January 6th, 2021 Washington, D.C. Capitol Hill Insurrection and the previous false Flag attack on the Michigan Legislature and attempted kidnapping of Michigan Governor Whitmer. This week Darren Beattie of Revolver News published a scathing report suggesting that these two Insurrection Events were planned and carried out by Deep State players in the FBI. Beattie appeared on various alternative news outlets such as Steve Bannon's War Room Pandemic and Tucker Carlson's nightly newscast on FOX. He laid out his cards. Now that he has played his first hand the mainstream media from CNBC, CNN to the Washington Post is having a meltdown on Tucker Carlson for reporting on it. Here I add it up and suggest that the FBI may have - indeed - helped out in pulling off these two false flags. You tell me after watching this video.
Related video:
Darren Beattie Predicts How The Media Is Going To Spin His Explosive Jan. 6 Story
https://rumble.com/embed/vg24t1/?pub=et9v9
Related Link:
https://www.revolver.news/
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Related video:
Darren Beattie Predicts How The Media Is Going To Spin His Explosive Jan. 6 Story
https://rumble.com/embed/vg24t1/?pub=et9v9
Related Link:
https://www.revolver.news/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on my Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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