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Was the FBI Behind the Capitol Hill 'Insurrection' False Flag and the Kidnapping Hoax of Governor Whitmer?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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Several alternative media news outlets have been investigating the January 6th, 2021 Washington, D.C. Capitol Hill Insurrection and the previous false Flag attack on the Michigan Legislature and attempted kidnapping of Michigan Governor Whitmer. This week Darren Beattie of Revolver News published a scathing report suggesting that these two Insurrection Events were planned and carried out by Deep State players in the FBI. Beattie appeared on various alternative news outlets such as Steve Bannon's War Room Pandemic and Tucker Carlson's nightly newscast on FOX. He laid out his cards. Now that he has played his first hand the mainstream media from CNBC, CNN to the Washington Post is having a meltdown on Tucker Carlson for reporting on it. Here I add it up and suggest that the FBI may have - indeed - helped out in pulling off these two false flags. You tell me after watching this video.

Related video:

Darren Beattie Predicts How The Media Is Going To Spin His Explosive Jan. 6 Story
https://rumble.com/embed/vg24t1/?pub=et9v9

Related Link:
https://www.revolver.news/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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