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Bro Dave Ch 7 - America's role in Prophecy
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11 views • June 19, 2020
In Bible prophecy, there are multiple mentions of an eagle, as well as a lion, which just so happen to be the same animals America and the UK use to represent themselves. Brother Dave elaborates more on the significance of America in Bible prophecy. You can find out more on this topic by reading Armageddon (chapters 5, 20, and 22) on the ES website.
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