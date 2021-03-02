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The Confederacy of Isaiah 8: What is it and how does it manifest today?
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48 views • March 02, 2021
This presentation will teach about a unlawful church-state confederacy that is taking place between professed Christian churches and organizations as a result of their incorporating with the state to form IRS 501c3 organizations. The consequence of this confederacy will be dramatic and could result in complete censorship and financial destruction through criminal litigation if the current Equality Act (H.R. 5) is passed into law. Come see the evidences for yourself and prepare to leave these apostate institutions now. For further documentation along these lines, please visit the following links.
The dangers of IRS 501c3 religion: http://whyperish.org/religious-liberty-studies/
The IRS, money, and women's ordination: http://whyperish.upa7.org/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/money_theology-sdas.pdf
The threats to Christainty posed by the Equality Act (H.R. 5): https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/25/blessings-of-liberty-how-the-equality-act-viciously-attacks-christians-freedom-society-sex-and-you/
The Solemn Assembly of Joel Chapter 2: https://www.brighteon.com/6833f4d8-f7fb-47c5-9889-fe2c5a73455e
The dangers of IRS 501c3 religion: http://whyperish.org/religious-liberty-studies/
The IRS, money, and women's ordination: http://whyperish.upa7.org/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/money_theology-sdas.pdf
The threats to Christainty posed by the Equality Act (H.R. 5): https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/25/blessings-of-liberty-how-the-equality-act-viciously-attacks-christians-freedom-society-sex-and-you/
The Solemn Assembly of Joel Chapter 2: https://www.brighteon.com/6833f4d8-f7fb-47c5-9889-fe2c5a73455e
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