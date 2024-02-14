Could THIS new Senate bill DOOM a Trump presidency

Glenn Beck





Feb 13, 2024





The Senate has passed its $95 billion “national security bill,” which Glenn believes should actually be called a foreign war bill. But if that isn’t bad enough, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) joins Glenn to warn that it would also give Democrats a powerful tool if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election. Sen. Vance tells Glenn about a hidden clause in the bill that would give Democrats the ability to impeach Trump if he tries to stop funding Ukraine. Sen. Vance also explains what this bill’s $95 million is funding and why he’s shocked that so many Republicans voted for it. But he also discusses why he’s confident the House of Representatives can stop this.





