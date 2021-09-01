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Jan Morgan BLASTS Trump-Hating Senator John Boozman!
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111 views • September 01, 2021
U.S. Senate candidate, Jan Morgan, joins Stew Peters and BLASTS Senator John Boozman, who has been given some of the most embarrassing reviews of any sitting elected representative in our federal government.
Boozman is a corporate shill who still actively blames President Trump for the January 6 Nancy Pelosi charade.
https://rumble.com/vlx7hz-jan-morgan-blasts-trump-hating-senator-john-boozman.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
Boozman is a corporate shill who still actively blames President Trump for the January 6 Nancy Pelosi charade.
https://rumble.com/vlx7hz-jan-morgan-blasts-trump-hating-senator-john-boozman.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
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