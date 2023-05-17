Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Trans Francisco - view discretion
146 views
channel image
GoneDark
Published Yesterday |

Corrupt San Francisco has been transformed into a lawless place of blight.  This has happened due to defunding police, promoting theft and disorder, celebrating all sorts of deviant behavior, banning guns, and restricting rights.  It will soon be bankrupt as businesses and good people leave the hell hole that once was a beautiful city.

Keywords
liberalscrimepoliceorderlawcuriousprovocativedefundblue cities

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket